Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's new series: Daisy Jones & The Six. Here, check out which songs are featured in the first season and more.

'Daisy Jones and The Six' soundtrack: All the songs that appear on the show

Daisy Jones & The Six is less than a month away from its big premiere on Amazon Prime Video and the story written by Taylor Jenkins Reid promises to be as successful as the book has been. It's time to finally see how Riley Keough and Sam Claflin lead the plot as two of the most important characters: Daisy and Billy Dunne.

The cast is full of big stars and well-known figures within the Hollywood industry. Suki Waterhouse will play Karen Sirko, while Camila Morrone will be Camila Dunne and Sebastian Chacon will be Warren Rhodes. Josh Whitehouse will play Eddie Roundtree and Will Harrison will play Graham Dunne, ending with the main characters.

One of the most important factors was not only who would play each of the roles, but how the soundtrack would be developed. The band's album will feature great collaborators such as Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford. In addition, the group will release its own album produced by Blake Mills and titled Aurora.

Daisy Jones & The Six: Official Soundtrack (Aurora)

Aurora Let Me Down Easy Kill You to Try Two Against Three Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) [Single Version] Regret Me You Were Gone More Fun to Miss Please The River No Words

