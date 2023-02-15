Daisy Jones & The Six is less than a month away from its big premiere on Amazon Prime Video and the story written by Taylor Jenkins Reid promises to be as successful as the book has been. It's time to finally see how Riley Keough and Sam Claflin lead the plot as two of the most important characters: Daisy and Billy Dunne.
The cast is full of big stars and well-known figures within the Hollywood industry. Suki Waterhouse will play Karen Sirko, while Camila Morrone will be Camila Dunne and Sebastian Chacon will be Warren Rhodes. Josh Whitehouse will play Eddie Roundtree and Will Harrison will play Graham Dunne, ending with the main characters.
One of the most important factors was not only who would play each of the roles, but how the soundtrack would be developed. The band's album will feature great collaborators such as Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford. In addition, the group will release its own album produced by Blake Mills and titled Aurora.
Daisy Jones & The Six: Official Soundtrack (Aurora)
- Aurora
- Let Me Down Easy
- Kill You to Try
- Two Against Three
- Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) [Single Version]
- Regret Me
- You Were Gone
- More Fun to Miss
- Please
- The River
- No Words
Playlist by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Random House Books
- Poison and Wine – The Civil Wars
- Go Your Own Way (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
- I'm On Fire – Bruce Springsteen
- Because the Night – Patti Smith
- American Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Sweet Creature – Harry Styles
- That's Alright (2016 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
- When My Times Comes – Dawes
- Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Romeo And Juliet – Dire Straits
- Rhiannon – Fleetwood Mac
- Poor Poor Pitful Me (2017 Remaster) – Linda Ronstadt
- Our House (2009 Remaster) – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
- I've Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People (2003 Remaster) – Yes
- Emmylou – First Aid Kit
- Maggie May – Rod Stewart
- Think About Me (2015 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
- No Good At Nothing – Family of the Year
- Moonlight Mile (2009 Remaster) – The Rolling Stones
- Sleepwalker – The Kinks
- Holy Water – Jim and Sam
- Summer Girl – Family of the Year
- Don't Do Me Like That – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Silver Springs (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
- Easy – Lionel Richie and Willie Nelson