Suki Waterhouse will reunite with Daisy Jones & The Six' co-star Sam Claflin on a new project. However,she also explains why that makes her "sad." Check out the full story.

Model, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse portrayed Karen Sarko in the successful series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ an adaptation of the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. However, she is not slowing down and has revealed she is working on a new project with co-star Sam Claflin, who plays Billy Dunne on the show.

While at Coachella for the first weekend of the festival, Waterhouse sat down with E! The Rundown to discuss the success of the series which also stars Riley Keough as Daisy, Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, and Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree.

“I just started filming something new and, weirdly, I’m doing a project with Sam Claflin but it makes me feel so sad,” she said. “I’m like, ‘where is everyone else? (the rest of the DJ&TS cast),” she added. Actually, “Daisy Jones” is the second time they have worked together, as the pair also starred in the 2014 romance movie “Love, Rosie” with Lily Collins.

Suki Waterhouse would love to do a Season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six

At the same show, Suki also expressed her wish for a second season of Daisy Jones & The Six. “It would be so nice to do a season 2, I would love that,” she said about the possibility of continuing the series, which was supposed to be a limited series.

However, Waterhouse is not the only one to voice her wishes for a second installment. Author Jenkins Reid, who is also a producer of the show, said that she was thinking about it. Talking to Variety, she said: “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”

Meanwhile, showrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham told the outlet they were open to it. “We had the most amazing time making the show. For me, that question goes back to Taylor and if she has another chapter for these characters in her head. If we got an opportunity to do it, I think, no question, everyone involved in the show would show up with bells on,” Graham said.

On the other hand, while Suki didn't specify which project she is working on with Claflin, we know that he is set to star in the upcoming supernatural thriller from Lionsgate, "Bagman." Per The Hollywood Reporter, "the story centers on a father, played by Claflin, who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him."