Daisy Jones & The Six is already a fact, so we will soon have the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's book on the small screen. Here, check out when and how to watch the first episode of the miniseries.

Daisy Jones and the Six: When and how to watch or stream the first episode

The countdown has begun and there is only one week left until the big premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six, which will star Riley Keough, Sam Clafin and Camila Morrone. The novel has been one of the best sellers worldwide and now has a solid fan base that is eagerly awaiting its new adaptation.

This is thanks to Reese Witherspoon, who every time she gets her hands on a book she likes, ends up making its adaptation a reality. The actress chose the story for Reese's Book Club and finally got Hello Sunshine, the Legally Blonde star's producer, to take it to the screen. Now, the show is set to mark its grand debut.

The miniseries will tell the story of Daisy Jones, a carefree, up-and-coming singer who lives in Los Angeles and joins the legendary 1970s rock band, The Six. There we will see more of the lives of each of the members, while highlighting the messiness of celebrity culture in the decade as they deal with fame, drugs, heartbreak and a lot of loss during a rather chaotic period in their careers.

How and when to watch the first episode of Daisy Jones & The Six

The episodes of the new series, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, will arrive weekly to Amazon Prime Video. So the first chapter will be added to the catalog of the streaming platform on Friday, March 3 and will be released every Friday until March 24, when the grand finale of the first season will arrive.