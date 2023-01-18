The 'Stranger Things' and 'Enola Holmes' star Millie Bobby Brown will lead the upcoming fantasy thriller 'Damsel,' in which she will have to fight a dragon to save her life. Here, check out when the movie is going to be available on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown will extend her relationship with Netflix in her upcoming fantasy film, “Damsel.” The Stranger Things actress will star as Elodie, a lady who will have to fight for her life after being tricked to marry Prince Henry and now forced to become a sacrificial offering for a dragon.

If the story rings any bells, you probably are thinking about Joey King’s Prime Video “Princess,” which was released last year. Fans have also compared the plot to “Ready or Not” (2019), starring Samara Weaving.

“Damsel” was written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and is directed by Oscar-nominee Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, whose credits include 28 Weeks Later and Intruders. Also, Brown isn’t the only big name attached to the project as Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett, will play her stepmother.

When is ‘Damsel’ coming to Netflix?

The movie is scheduled to be released on the platform globally on October 13th, 2023. The first look of the film was revealed during the 2023’ movie lineup on Jan. 18th. Also, Netflix will also release a novel based on the script, adapted by New York Times bestselling author Evelyn Skye.

Apart from Brown and Basset, the rest of the cast includes: Robin Wright (House of Cards, Beowulf), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow), Brooke Carter (The Peripheral), Mens-Sana Tamakloe (Inception), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose) and Rui M Tomas (Lusitânia).

After releasing the sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’ last year, Brown is also set to appear in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which could be out in 2024; as well as an upcoming adevnture film “The Electric State,” also for Netflix.