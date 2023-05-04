The new season of DWTS will arrive this fall and it's time to find out who will be in charge of broadcasting the new episodes. Here, check out how to watch the 32nd edition.

Dancing With the Stars is back with its 32nd edition and there will be many changes within the popular dance competition. Several great dancers and figures will be conspicuous by their absence, as is the case of the iconic host Tyra Banks, who has decided to leave the season.

The model will be replaced by Julianne Hough and will co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro. Last year, it was also announced that judge Len Goodman would be stepping away from the competition after many years in the business.

Cheryl Burke and the last winner, Mark Ballas, will retire after 20 seasons as professional dancers. Now, it is time to finally know which streaming platforms and channels will be responsible for bringing all the episodes to the screen.

How to watch DWTS Season 32

The long-awaited premiere of the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars is not too far away and it's time to start the countdown. The new episodes of the popular dance competition will arrive this fall and they will be live.

The channel responsible for broadcasting it is ABC, but in case you prefer to watch it via streaming, it will be Disney+ who will offer coverage. Otherwise, they will also be available the next day on Hulu.