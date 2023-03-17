Dancing With the Stars has already started to prepare its next edition and even though it will have many absences, the show must go on. Here, check out when the 32nd season will premiere.

The 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars is still a few months away, but soon some details about the new edition will be revealed, such as who will make up the cast of dancers and competitors. Last year it was Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas who took home the Mirrorball Trophy.

The program has gone through a series of changes in recent years. One of the biggest was the change of channel they had, since from the beginning it had been broadcasted on ABC. But during 2020, it was Disney+ who took over and took over the live dance competition.

In the previous edition of the show, we saw judge Len Goodman and professional dancers Cheryl Burke and Ballas announce that this would be their last season on the show. Now, the reality show continues to suffer several important casualties, as Tyra Banks has confirmed that she will not return as host.

When will DWTS Season 32 be released?

Although the exact date of the 32nd season has not yet been confirmed, it is believed that it will start in September. Since 2018 it has only been held once a year, so it is likely to start in mid-September and end in November.

Now that Len Goodman has left the show, there are only three jurors. A few details have yet to be confirmed, but Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will reprise their roles behind the desk. Whether a fourth juror will be added to replace the veteran is still a mystery, which is likely to be revealed by mid-year.