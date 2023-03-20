Tyra Banks has announced she will be leaving Dancing With the Stars this year to focus on her business. Here, check out who will replace her as co-host of the show for Season 32.

Dancing With the Stars 2023: Who is the new host for Season 32?

Dancing With the Stars will return for its Season 32 in the fall on DisneyPlus, after the platform streamed the show for the first time last year. However, the competition will come with some changes, including the host.

Last year, host Tyra Banks was joined by former contestant and Mirrorball Trophy Winner Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host. It was one of the several changes that the show had to introduce, such as the return of the dance troupe.

However, Banks has announced that she won’t return as host this year, as she will be focusing on other projects, such as her own business ventures and producing TV. But, her spot has already been filled. Check out who is joining the show.

Who will host DWTS 2023 with Alfonso Ribeiro?

The person who will accompany Alfonso Ribeiro is Julianne Hough. The dancer, singer and actress has been announced as Banks’ replacement and she reacted to the news with a statement to Variety, which first break the news:

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” she told the outlet.

“The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor,” she added. Hough has also been a guest judge, as well as pro-dancer on the show.