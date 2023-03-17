Although a new edition of Dancing With the Stars is still a few months away, some changes have already been revealed and some of the stars will not be returning. Here, check out who will not be present in season 32.

Dancing With the Stars is not only one of the most popular dance competitions, but it is also one of the longest running on television. It has been on the air for more than 30 seasons and it's time for it to come back more renewed than ever. Many of the stars we saw in the last edition are ready to say goodbye to the show.

Although there is still no confirmed premiere date, it is known that season 32 will arrive in September of this year. For the last two years there have been several changes not only in the cast, but also in the production. Since 2020, the show has been broadcast on Disney+, instead of ABC.

Now, new changes are about to come to the reality show that Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas won last year. The professional dancer won his third season and became the second best dancer of the competition. Here, check out who won't be returning for the new edition...

Which stars will not return in DWTS Season 32?

Tyra Banks

The supermodel is one of the latest to announce her departure from the show, where she had the role of host, along with Alfonso Ribeiro. On Thursday afternoon, the runway star confessed to TMZ that she will not be returning for season 32, after having hosted three editions.

The reason is that she wants to focus on her personal business and it's something she really can't do being one of the hosts of DWTS. So she has decided to step aside and let Ribeiro or someone else run the show.

Len Goodman

The iconic veteran judge was one of the first to announce his retirement and will no longer be part of the roster, which for now is confirmed by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

It is still unknown if another star will be added in his place, but he will certainly be missed, as he was present since 2005. He announced his retirement during an episode of season 31 and said it was time to spend more time with his family than working.

“I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant", he said.

Mark Ballas

The dancer decided to retire after 20 consecutive seasons. Having taken home the Mirrorball Trophy last year, Ballas has decided it was time to leave the show and move on to other projects.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans… I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance", Mark told the audience during an episode of season 31.

Cheryl Burke

The iconic dancer has made a career in Dancing With the Stars and her popularity has been increasing over the years, becoming one of the best of her vocation. However, last year she confirmed her departure from the show.

During a chat between Cheryl and Access Hollywood at the Elton John Foundation's Oscar party, the professional dancer assured that her exit was not an easy decision to make, especially after having been present for 26 seasons.