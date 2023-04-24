“Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Dancing” judge Len Goodman has passed away at 78, his manager confirmed in a statement to USA Today. Here's what we know about his illness.

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman passed away: What was the cause of death?

“Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Dancing” judge Len Goodman has passed away "peacefully” at 78, his manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed in a statement to USA Today. He died Saturday night, and was with his wife Sue Barrett and son James.

“The former ballroom dancer was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by those who knew him,” the statement added. Goodman had previously announced that he was leaving the DWTS after 17 years as judge “to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

DWTS released a statement saying that Goodman “will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance,” and that “We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time.”

What illness did Len Goodman have?

While the statement didn’t reveal the cause of death, Goodman had previously been diagnosed with bone cancer. It wasn’t her first battle with the disease, as he was also diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2009, plus he underwent surgery in 2020 for a small facial melanoma.

Goodman was head judge of "Dancing With the Stars" since its 2005 premiere, only missing one season due to not being able to travel during the pandemic. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," he said after announcing his exit after 17 years.

A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was also head judge on "Strictly Come Dancing" for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. For several years he judged the British and American shows simultaneously each autumn.