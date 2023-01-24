The former Barcelona defender is facing up to four years in prison for allegations that he sexually abused a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

Dani Alves is in custody in a Barcelona detention center after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30th, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred in the bathroom of a nightclub and the woman reported the incident to the Catalonia’s police.

Alves denied any wrongdoing going on a television show and stating, “I was there, I was with other people having a good time. Everyone knows me and knows that I love to dance, but without invading other people’s space, always respecting those around me.”

Since his arrest the 39-year-old had his contract with Liga MX club Pumas terminated, even before the arrest and scandal questions surrounding Alves desire to play in Mexico came under question. Here is the latest update on the case of Dani Alves.

Dani Alves hires Lionel Messi’s lawyer

Dani Alves and his family have hired Lionel Messi’s lawyers Martell Abogados, the lawyers are preparing an appeal to present in court, but new evidence has emerged that the woman has identified a tattoo on Alves body. The firm has handled high profile cases featuring Neymar, Messi, and former Barcelona president Josep Lluís Núñez.

Alves was reported to have been very “depressed” while detained and has been respectful to the staff. The lawyers are working to get Alves a release from jail, but the Brazilian would have to surrender of his passport and/ or pay a substantial bail.