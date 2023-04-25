Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with long-time girlfriend and actress Erin Darke. Here's everything you need to know about her such as her age, career, movies and more.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with his long-time partner Erin Darke, his representative confirmed to E! News. This comes only one month after it was reported that they were expecting a baby.

Also, The Daily Mail published some pictures of the new family while out on a stroll together in New York City on April 24. He was seen pushing a stroller alongside his girlfriend. As the actor is very private about his personal life, there’s no more details at the moment.

However, many people are curious about Darke, who has been with Radcliffe for more than a decade now. While the The Lost City actor is mostly known for his childhood role of Harry Potter, Darke is also an actress. Get to know more about her, such as her movies and TV shows.

Ein Darke’s profile: Age, movies and TV shows of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star

Erin Darke is 38 years old, and she was born in Flint, Michigan. She is mostly known for her role as Mary in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as for playing Cindy Reston in Good Girls Revolt. This year she will appear in the science-fiction romantic-comedy film Molli and Max in the Future as robot MAR14.

Other of her roles include Leeta in the AMC series Dietland, as well as work in films such as Erin has appeared in the films Love & Mercy (2014), Beside Still Waters (2014), Still Alice (2014), and Don't Think Twice (2016).

When did Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe meet?

They met while working together in the film “Kill Your Darlings” back in 2012. Radcliffe told People in 2020 that “It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other” referring to an intimate scene they shared.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he continued. However, that’s not the only time they have worked together, as they shared the screen on an episode of “The Miracle Workers” in 2021.