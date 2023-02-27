Keke Palmer has welcomed her first child, a baby boy named LEodis “Leo” Andellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Here, check out more about him, such as his age, ethinicity, family and more.

Keke Palmer has welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the couple announced on Monday. In an Instagram post, Palmer shared a picture of the family of three.

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." She confirmed she was pregnant during her Saturday Night Live appearance in December.

The actor, who recently starred in Jordan Peele’s Nope, also shared pictures of the baby, as well as a video of her singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car. So, many people want to know more about him, so here’s the profile of Keke Palmer’s boyfriend.

How old is Darius Jackson?

According to his Instagram’s bio, he was born in 1994. So he is 29 years old. Jackson is a writer and a storyteller, per his profile. He and Palmer have been dating since August 2021, per Page Six.

What is Darius Jackson’s ethnicity?

Per the Sports Griel, Jackson has Afro-Panamanian roots. His parents are from Philadelphia and Panama. He is mixed. Apart from writing, he is also an actor and has appeared in movies such as Dawn of the Predator, Games People Play (2019), and Ultraman: A New Chapter (2022).

Who are Darius Jackson’s parents?

According to the same source, his parents are Romel Jackson and Yhinyer T Hubbard-Jackson. He is the brother of Sarunas Jackson, who starred in the comedy web series ‘Insecure.’

How much is Darius Jackson’s net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be $300,000. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer’s net worth is estimated to be $7.5 million thanks to her successful acting career, which includes titles such as ‘Scream’, ‘Hustlers’ and many more.