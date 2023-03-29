David Cronenberg's film 'Dead Ringers' will be adapted in a miniseries for Amazon Prime Video starring Rachel Weisz. Here, check out when you can watch the show.

Rachel Weisz stars in ‘Dead Ringers,’ an upcoming psychological thriller miniseries for Amazon Prime Video. The limited series is based on the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg, which was in itself an adaptation of the novel ‘Twins’ (1977) by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland.

Weisz will play Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are twin gynecologists, who “are on a mission to change the way women give birth, starting in Manhattan.” These versions are gender-flipped versions of the characters previously portrayed by Jeremy Irons in the original film.

The official synopsis of the show explains that the Mantle Twins “share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.”

When is the release date for ‘Dead Ringers’ on Prime Video?

The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, 2023. All six episodes will be streaming at once. The episodes were directed by Sean Durkin (1 and 2), Karena Evans (3), Lauren Wolkstein (4), Karyn Kusama (5), and the series finale was co-directed by Durkin and Wolkstein.

The staff writers were Alice Birch, Ming Peiffer, Rachel De-Lahay, Miriam Battye and Susan Soon He Stanton. Birch, known for her plays and her work in the BBC series ‘Normal People,’ also served as head writer and executive producer.

The rest of the main cast includes Michael Chernus as Tom, Poppy Liu as Greta, Britne Oldford as Genevieve; while Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade will appear in recurring roles.