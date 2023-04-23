The documentary series ‘Dear Mama’, directed by Allen Hughes, is set to explore the personal relationship between Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni. Here, check out when and how to watch it or stream it in the US.

'Dear Mama' schedule: When and how to watch all the episodes of the Tupac docuseries

The documentary series ‘Dear Mama’ is set to explore the personal relationship between Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni. Directed by Allen Hughes, the show will provide more insight to the life of one of the most influential artists of all time.

Tupac’s mother, Afeni, was a Black Panther and feminist of the 70s. She had a huge influence in his son’s life and artistry, as he was a very important part of his lyrics. Their bond will serve as a way to connect the activism of the 1970s with the culture of the 1990s.

Hugues, who is known for titles such as Broken City and The Defiant Ones, said during a presentation of the project that it will help people “understand why he made certain decisions,” and said that there was unseen footage and audio from the artist's work, as well as his early life.

Dear Mama schedule: When and where to watch the series

Dear Mama is a FX production. The network released its first two episodes on Friday, April 21. The rest of the five episodes will be released weekly on Fridays at 10 PM ET/PT. For cable subscribers, FX will be airing the shows live. The finale will air on Friday, May 12.

You can also live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episodes will also be available to stream the following days of their airing on Hulu. Apart from directing, Hughes also serves as executive producer and writer.

Talking with The Wrap, Hughes said that he wanted to demystify Tupac’s tragic death. “The number one thing I said was, ‘we can’t have made this movie, and these young people walk away and think that this is sexy, dying like this’,” he told the outlet. “It’s ugly, it’s brutal, not just what happened to him, but how it affects his family and friends and loved ones.”

