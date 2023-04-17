The England international was photographed with four women and three friends in a bed after a night of boozing and hippy crack.

Dele Alli spends over $7,000 on drinks and parties with four girls in wild night out

Dele Alli’s season has been a mess, falling out at Everton he was loaned to Beşiktaş and crashed out after just 2 goals in 13 games. Alli got injured and the loan was essentially terminated, and he returned to England for hip injury treatment.

That didn’t stop the former England star from a night of drinking and partying. According to The Sun, Dele Alli was photographed in a bed in Salford, England, where he was with four women and three men, including now ex-Chelsea player Izzy Jay Brown.

Alli is said to have ingested hippy crack, Hippy Crack is the street name for Nitrous Oxide or what is known as "laughing gas." Alli was reported to have gone to a club called Chinawhite and spent as much as $7,000 and left the club with his friends and four women where the pictures were later taken at a flat in Salford.

Dele Alli’s night of drinking

According to source that spoke to the Sun, “Dele was having a great time drinking with his mates at the club.

“They had a booth, and the girls were serving them. They went back to one of the girls’ apartments and partied on until morning.” A woman named Niamh Saunders, 20, took a picture of the gang on a bed where Alli is trying to hide his face.

No word if Everton will take any action for the released photographs and Alli’s actions.