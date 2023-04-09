The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally been released, but it is not available everywhere but on a particular streaming platform. Here, check out how to watch the new episodes and when.

The first episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrived around Easter 2023 and it is the ideal time to make a long marathon of the entire series, which continues to grow its catalog within one of the most popular streaming platforms.

The first and second seasons of the most popular anime, as well as the movie Mugen Train, are available on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, this time a different twist has been taken and the new episodes will not have the same home.

The first episode will be a continuation of the movie, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba - Jogen shuketsu. From there, the episodes will follow the events of the blacksmith village arc, as explained in the manga. It's time to continue with one of the most epic stories and here we tell you how to watch it...

How to watch Demon Slayer Season 3 online

The new episodes of the series will only be added to Crunchyroll's streaming platform, unlike its previous installments, which will be available on other services as well. It may be that the third season will eventually come to Netflix, but so far they can only be watched with a subscription on the anime platform.

Demon Slayer: Full Schedule of Season 3

The first episode of the series will be released over Easter and the rest will be released weekly, for a total of 11 episodes throughout the third season. Although it has not been confirmed how many episodes will be released, here you can check the release schedule published by IGN: