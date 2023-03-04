The third season of Demon Slayer is a fact and many data have been revealed. Some like its premiere date, its plot and more. Here, check out everything that is known so far.

Demon Slayer is one of the best established anime on television and has built a solid fan base around the world. The story of Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to grow and expand its catalog of material. What started as a series, continued with a movie and now finally returns to its original format.

The plot is based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, which follows the life of Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who becomes a demon hunter after the brutal murder of his family and the conversion of his sister, Nezuko, into a demon. As the story unfolds, we see new characters appear and join the main characters.

Currently the universe already has two seasons and two movies, so it was time for a third one. Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is available for streaming on Funimation, while the rest of the material has not yet been purchased by any major platform, so we will have to wait to see it.

When will the third season of Demon Slayer be released?

Tanjiro is back and we won't have to wait long to see how his adventures continue, as the new season will premiere on April 9, 2023. Less than a month left to find new episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba available.

The first episode will be a continuation of the movie, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba - Jogen shuketsu. From there, the episodes will follow the events of the blacksmith village arc, as explained in the manga. This means that there will be new characters and more secrets about the mysteries of the demon world will be uncovered.