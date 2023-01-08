‘Devotion,’ starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Joe Jonas, was one of the best films of the past year, despite not performing so well at the box office. Luckily, it is already available to stream.

While the world might have put their attention (rightfully) on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Glen Powell starred in another war drama alongside Jonathan Majors, ‘Devotion.’ The film was based on the book by Adam Makos, which told the story of Jesse Brown (Majors) as the first Black US Navy pilot to complete the program.

Directed by JD Dillard, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, especially praising Majors’ performance. It also stars singer Joe Jonas, in his first mature dramatic role, as well as Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Serinda Swan,Rossy de Palma, Daren Kagasoff, Nick Hargrove and Spencer Neville.

‘Devotion’ follows Brown’s journey in the Navy, and his unlikely friendship with Tom Hudner (Powell) while they were fighting in the Korean War, also known as the “forgotten war.” If you want to check this historical war drama, check out when you can stream it in the US.

Where to watch ‘Devotion’ online?

After premiering in theaters back in November, Devotion is making its way to digital platforms. It’s available to buy or rent on Prime Video, Vudu, Youtube, RedBox, Xfinity and iTunes. And you can stream it on Paramount+.

In an interview with We Are Mighty, Powell, who also executive produced the film, said that he wanted to make the movie because he “always felt there was a disconnect because people have such a great visual reference for World War II but have very little visual reference, [or] cinematic reference for the Korean War and therefore you don’t have a strong emotional connection to it. That made me lean into it in a big way.”

He also explained that the movie was an opportunity to see the great friendship between Brown and Hudner, and “how far we are willing to go for our friends. How far we are willing to go for our wingman, our allies.”