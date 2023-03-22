Dick Van Dyke, one of the most iconic actors, was the protagonist of a car accident in Malibu. Here, check out what happened to the movie icon.

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most recognized actors in the film industry with more than 30 years of experience. One of the last projects he was involved in was the television show The Masked Singer, which is currently in its ninth season.

He became the oldest contestant to appear on the show. During the premiere he had to get under the skin of the Gnome and soon after the panelists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) discovered his identity.

Now, the old Hollywood icon has been involved in a car accident in Malibu, California. This was confirmed by the city police during the course of Wednesday, March 15, when they were called to the scene.

What happened to Dick Van Dyke?

Van Dyke's car was involved in a collision in Malibu. The city authorities said that his silver Lexus had collided with a door and according to CNN, a spokesman for the Police Department said that the 97-year-old actor suffered "minor injuries".

It is not yet known how the incident happened, but the source also confirmed that the fire department should have been notified of the accident. Several media outlets tried to speak with Dick's agent but he has not commented on his injuries or the incident itself.