New reports suggest that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating. However, many people are confused as the 25-year-old businesswoman has been in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she share two kids. This is what we know.

There’s something in the water because several A-listers have been rumored to be dating, such as Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik, Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, and now Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Yes, you read that right.

The account DeuxMoi was the first who broke the news with a post on Instagram stories. "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner,” the source claimed. After that, it has shared multiple posts with different sources, claiming that the pair will go to Coachella together and another source claiming "I can 100% confirm that."

There’s no records of when or where they met, but Cosmopolitan reports that the pair were both in attendance at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show back in January. Also, Page Six reported last week that Chalamet was among several celebrities at a dinner hosted by Jenner and Bad Bunny. But, to many, the question is: When did Kylie and Travis Scott break up?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship: Did they break up?

Per Harper’s Bazaar, US Weekly reported back on January 7th that the pair had broken up around the holidays, which they spent apart as “Jenner took their daughter Stormi to spend the holidays with her sister Kendall and her friends Hailey and Justin Bieber in Aspen.”

However, following reports suggested that they could reconcile, as a source told People, that they had broken up and got together several times in the past. Also, US Weekly last update, as April 6th, cites a close source stating that Jenner hadn’t give up on the relationship:

“Kylie’s friends genuinely don’t believe that she and Travis are done for good. They’ve always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them,” the source told the outlet. "They truly feel like the love is still there and that they’ll find their way back to each other again.” Jenner and Scott shared two kids, Stormie and Aire.