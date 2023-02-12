Oh no... there's a new breakup in sight. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits and rumors are already swirling as to why. Everything indicates that it was the singer's fault. Here, check out what happened.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for three years now, as they confirmed their relationship during June 2020. Although many thought they were a bit of an odd couple at first, over time they have established themselves as one of the most beloved relationships by fans and those who follow celebrities. However, it seems that the love didn't last long.

The couple, who met during the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass, had gotten engaged in Puerto Rico during January 2022. Everything seemed to be going great and they had already started planning the ceremony to take the big step and finally say "I do". Everyone was attentive to how the luxurious event was going to be, due to their particular taste.

However, it looks like wedding bells are no longer ringing for the actress and singer. The last time they were seen together in public was on Friday, January 10, at Drake's pre-Super Bowl party at Hangar 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, some rumors have started to circulate that there could be a third party in discord...

What happened between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Fox made a drastic decision and set in motion what seems to be a plan to get over MGK. The 36-year-old actress deleted all the photos she had with her partner and decided to upload one of her own with a curious description, which gives many clues as to what has happened between them and why they have gone their separate ways.

The star used Instagram again to make a peculiar post that consisted of several photos of her and a telling description. This one quoted Beyoncé's song, Pray You Catch Me, from the Lemonade album. Which alluded to the cheating that the pop star had by her husband, Jay-Z. So Megan used the lyrics and wrote "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath".

Everything seems to indicate that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on the actress with another women over the weekend or before and she just found out. Neither of the two have made any statement but the memes have already started to spread, as well as the rumors of this third person involved.