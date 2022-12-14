Netflix’s series ‘Wednesday,’ starring Jenna Ortega, has been a total success for the platform. However, many fans think that the series has been canceled. Check out what an exec from the platform said about the renewal.

Netflix’s series ‘Wednesday,’ starring Jenna Ortega, has been a total success for the platform. Co-created by Tim Burton, the show gives the iconic character and the rest of the Addams family a new spin. And fans have responded very well to it.

The series, which combines a ‘coming-of-age’ approach with thriller, follows Wednesday as a teen who has to solve a mystery in her new school “Nevermore,” in which she also will meet new friends and learn things about herself.

The show, which also features Christina Ricci, has amassed more than 1 billion hours watched on Netflix. However, not only that, it has created conversation on social media about possible ships, as well as the viral-dance moment. However, there are concerns about the possible “cancellation” of Wednesday. Check out what we know.

Why do fans think ‘Wednesday’ is canceled?

Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement about a second season of ‘Wednesday.’ However, Peter Friendlander, head of scripted shows of the platform, told Variety that they “have nothing to confirm at this time.” However, he also said that they’re “only at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon.”

He referred to all the hype that’s come out from the show, saying that “It’s something that we want to study and understand why this is such a phenomenon. And I think so much of it is Jenna’s extraordinary performance at the center. But that supporting cast, across the board, are legends: Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci!”

It’s safe to say that ‘Wednesday’ will be safe, and will most probably get a second season. However, the show also received criticism from some viewers, especially for the backstory of its Black characters (being all of them depicted as “bad,” which could be argued) and an interview of Jenna Ortega, in which she admitted having COVID while filming.