As Paul Mescal received his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor for Aftersun, fans are still speculating about his love life. Here, check out what we know about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul Mescal is living his best life professionally speaking. The actor received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his role in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, and he’s busy with several upcoming projects, including a remake of Gladiator.

However, fans can’t stop speculating about his private life, especially his relationship status. The actor, who rose to fame thanks to his role of Connell in the acclaimed BBC series Normal People, has been linked to singer Phoebe Bridgers.

The pair seemingly met in spring 2020 after they exchanged some flirty tweets with Bridgers praising the series. After that, Mescal even starred in Bridgers’ Savior Complex music video.

In November 2022, The Guardian reported they were engaged. However, now fans think they have broken up.

Is Phoebe Bridgers in a relationship with Bo Burnham?

Speculation about a possible breakup between Bridgers and Mescal started in December, after the “Motion Sickness” singer was spotted with comedian, actor and director Bo Burnham on several occasions.

While Bridgers and Burnham have been long-friends, per Daily Mail they were spotted at Kate Berlant‘s one-woman-show in New York last month in a "flirtatious" actitude, and then again on January 15 at LAX. However, neither Bridgers nor Mescal have publicly commented on their rumored breakup.

After meeting in 2020, Mescal and Brigders made their relationship Instagram official after the singer posted a story in honor of Mescal's 25th birthday in February. They made their red carpet debut in November 2021. However, they were also spotted at the 2022 Met Gala back in May.