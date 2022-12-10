R&B singer and producer R. Kelly is currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence but a mysterious album appeared on Spotify and iTunes on Friday. Here, check out what happened.

Did R Kelly release a new song? Here's what you need to know about 'I Admit It'

R&B singer and producer R. Kelly is currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, among other charges. However, a new album called “I Admit It” appeared on Spotify and iTunes platforms on Friday (Dec. 9th), and then was removed. Here’s what we know about the mysterious launch.

R. Kelly has been a controversial figure since the start of his career in the 90s, and has been involved in several accusations of sexual abuse. His marriage to late star Aaliyah, when she was only 15 years old, also raised controversy. However, it was back in June when he was convicted on nine accounts of racketeering and violations of the Man Act.

According to Variety, representatives for Sony Music affirmed that the album was “an unofficial release,” which is also known as “bootleg.” However, the copyright of the album read “Legacy Recordings,” which is part of the company’s catalog.

Did ‘I Admit It’ have any new songs from R. Kelly?

Per EW and Variety, the album tracklist consisted mostly of old songs by Kelly, such as "Freaky Sensation" and "I Found Love." However, it includes a new three-part title song “I Admit It,” which has been controversial due to its title.

But, despite the title, Kelly admits to having done things such as dropping out of school or not going to church. However, he denies all the allegations that put him in jail. One of the lyrics, according to EW, is: "They're brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can't eat, really? Real talk, that s--- sounds silly."

It’s not the first time that Kelly’s music is banned on Spotify, as the platform already dropped his music in 2018 when the documentary on his crimes “Surviving R. Kelly” aired on Lifetime. Per Variety, the artist camp also denied being involved in the publishing of the songs, and declared he “is having intellectual property stolen from him.”