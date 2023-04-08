Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for seven years, so they had already become one of the most devoted couples, making many expect wedding bells. Here, check if they have broken up.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are not only one of Hollywood's best-known couples, they have become one of the most iconic. Seven years ago, the 33-year-old singer's latest love story with the actor, known for his role in the series Conversations With Friends, began.

The star confessed that the lyrics of her song Lavender Haze are inspired by their relationship and everything they have done to continue their romance. "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud", she said according to ET.

The media assured that some time ago, a source close to the two said that they were in a great place in their relationship. While confirming that the couple was "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong". However, it seems that not everything is rosy and that they have decided to go their separate ways.

What happened between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn?

Apparently, the couple has decided to go their separate ways after seven years together, since they began a romantic relationship in 2016. Several media, such as Hollywood Life and Entertainment Tonight, reported that the separation was amicable and not at all dramatic.

ET noted that "The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows". Neither has made any comment or statement, but People confirmed the news a few minutes ago.

Taylor Swift is currently on the Eras Tour, which started just a few weeks ago and plans to expand to several countries. Joe has not been seen visiting his girlfriend in any of the concerts he has given so far and that is another reason why it is believed that they have broken up.