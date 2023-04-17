From dangerous delicacies to hard-to-find ingredients, here are 20 unique dishes that will take your taste buds on a wild ride.

Food is one of the most important aspects of any culture, and every country has its unique and delicious dishes that are worth trying. However, for the adventurous foodies out there, sometimes the usual cuisine just doesn't cut it.

If you're looking to explore the most exotic and rare foods from around the world, then you're in luck. We've compiled a list of 20 rare dishes that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey.

From the hard to make to the hard to find to the potentially deadly to consume, we're taking a look at some of the most unique and unusual foods from around the world.

Đông Tảo Chicken

Our first exotic dish is the Đông Tảo chicken, also known as dragon chickens. These birds are native to Vietnam and are famous for their oversized feet, which resemble a pair of Uggs. Despite their unusual appearance, Đông Tảo chickens are considered a delicacy in Vietnam and are often served at weddings and other special occasions.

Insect Delicacies from China

Next up on our list are the insect delicacies from China. While many Westerners may find the idea of eating insects unappetizing, the night markets in China are full of delicious and unusual snacks, including scorpions, sheep penis, starfish, centipedes, water bugs, and much more. If you're feeling adventurous, these insect delicacies are a must-try.

Cioppino

Moving on to Italy, we have cioppino, a rustic Italian-American fish stew that is brimming with fresh seafood in a tomato and wine broth. This dish is perfect for seafood lovers and is often served with garlic bread or a baguette for sopping up the broth.

Ackee Fruit

If you're looking for a unique and exotic fruit, then look no further than the ackee fruit. This fruit is native to Jamaica and is not found everywhere due to its toxicity, which can cause Jamaican vomiting sickness. However, if prepared correctly, the ackee fruit is a delicious and nutritious treat.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sweet and sour chicken is a Chinese dish that has become popular around the world. Chunks of crispy deep-fried chicken are slathered in a sweet, gooey sauce that is irresistible. While this dish may not be as exotic as some of the others on our list, it is a classic Chinese dish that is worth trying.

Foie Gras

Foie gras is a French delicacy that is made from goose or duck liver that has been fattened. This dish is considered an exceptional gastronomic specialty and is prepared and cooked with great care. If you're a fan of pâté, then foie gras is a must-try dish.

Japanese Yubari Melons

If you're looking for a rare and expensive fruit, then look no further than the Japanese Yubari melon. These melons are strictly grown on Japan's island of Hokkaido, and less than 100 are harvested every year, making them one of the rarest fruits in the world.

La Madeline au Truffle

That's why the La Madeline au Truffle from a luxury chocolate company called Chocopologie is the most expensive and one of the rarest chocolate treats in the planet. Prepare to fork over 250 big ones for the 1.5-ounce nugget of chocolate, truffle oil, and vanilla encased in a dark chocolate shell.

Carne-de-sol (Jabá)

Meat, fish, and seafood, as well as local herbs and exotic fruits, are the cornerstones of Brazilian cuisine, but the exotic element accentuates here in the way of preparing some of its most famous dishes. An example of that is carne-de-sol, also known as jabá, a sun-dried meat dish very popular in arid areas in the North of Brazil.

General Tso's Chicken

Chunks of crispy deep-fried chicken slathered in a sweet, gooey sauce are on Chinese restaurant tables from San Francisco to Omaha, Nebraska, to London. But as British chef Fuschia Dunlop found, the dish is unknown in China and the recipe is likely to have been created by Chinese-American chefs.

Fugu

The selection of dishes available ranges from the classic raw fish and rice roll wrapped in seaweed, to pots and brews combining all sorts of meats, vegetables, and noodles, to dumplings and skewers. Still, no other dish generates so much buzz and peaks people's interest as fugu.

Matsutake Mushrooms

Known as the king of mushrooms, Matsutake mushrooms are rare because they require specific growing conditions and are susceptible to wildlife snacking on them. However, their spicy, earthy flavor makes them worth the hunt.

Feijoa

Also known as guavasteen and pineapple guava, Feijoa is a small fruit that ripens in the fall. With a gritty texture like a pear and a sweet, fruity flavor similar to pineapple and strawberry, it's a unique fruit worth trying.

Thai Green Curry

One of the most exotic and healthy foods, Thai Green Curry is traditionally made with chicken, shrimp, and fish, but can also be made vegetarian. Jam-packed with vegetables and creamy coconut milk, it's a must-try dish for any foodie.

Thousand-Year-Old Egg

Despite its name, this delicacy doesn't actually take a thousand years to prepare. The egg is fermented for several months in a mixture of wood ash, clay, salt, and calcium oxide, resulting in a smooth black egg with a unique texture and flavor.

Razor clams

These tubular clams contain much more meat than their heart-shaped counterparts. They can be grilled on the barbecue, steamed with wine or cider, or enjoyed cured with lime juice and chili.

Moose cheese

Derived from the milk of moose, this cheese is produced only at the "Moose House" farm in Sweden and is one of the most expensive and exotic cheeses in the world.

Wagyu beef

One of the most succulent beefs in the entire world. Wagyu beef is founded in Japan, and is cut from four different breeds of cow. In fact, this beef is so rare and soft that it actually feels like eating fish.

Civet coffee

Civets eat coffee beans but don't digest the cherries. These are collected from their dung in Southeast Asia and used to make java. Civet coffee is considered one of the most expensive types of coffee in the world.

Edible gold

You read that correctly: gold may be a precious metal, but it's actually edible as well. It’s biologically inert, so your body doesn't have any trouble to digest it. Many fancy restaurants use gold to decorate desserts.