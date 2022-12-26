‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ written and directed by Rian Johnson, is currently the number 1 movie on Netflix, after premiering on December 23. As a sequel, many people want to know if they need to be aware of what happened in the first one.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ written and directed by Rian Johnson, is currently the number 1 movie on Netflix, after premiering on December 23. The film also had a limited release and grossed $15 million at the box office.

Starring Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae and more, the sequel follows Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc as he travels to a private island in which he will have to solve the case of a murder.

With positive reviews, the film is the most-talked about after a successful Christmas’s weekend. However, many fans that didn’t watch the first film, wonder if they need to do so before watching ‘Glass Onion.’ Here, check out the answer.

Is it necessary to watch ‘Knives Out’ before Glass Onion?

If you want to watch ‘Glass Onion ’without watching ‘Knives Out’ first, you can do so without any problems as the movies are about two entirely different mysteries. Actually, the franchise is an anthology, with different casts except for Daniel Craig.

‘Knives Out’ revolves around the mystery of the death of a patriarch of a wealthy family, with Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee-Curtis and more as part of the cast. Meanwhile, in ‘Glass Onion’ the mystery is a little more complex but still fairly interesting, and involves a group of powerful friends.

And if you watch the two of them and want more cases with Benoit Blanc, rest assured as Netflix already has the rights for a third film. producer Ram Bergman said that Johnson “is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is,” he explained.