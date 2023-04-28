Vince Vaughn is back with the sequel to one of his biggest hits: Dodgeball. The actor will bring Pete LaFleur back to life and here, check out everything we know about the project.

It has been confirmed that the sequel to the classic movie Dodgeball is coming to the big screen. Vince Vaughn is back as his iconic character and will also be in charge of producing it. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the first installment, but it is not yet known if he will participate in the project.

The original story centered on Pete LaFleur and his attempt to save Average Joe's gym. The official synopsis describes the film's protagonists as a group of misfits who enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament to save their prized local gym from the onslaught of a corporate health chain.

Deadline confirmed that 20th Century Studios will produce the sequel, which will be written by Jordan VanDina from an idea by Vaughn. His partner Justin Long assured some time ago that the main actor had a "great ideal" to return to that world. Here, check out everything that is known so far...

Who are the cast of Dodgeball 2?

So far the only one who has been confirmed is Vince Vaughn, who is set to reprise his role as Pete LaFleur. Another actor from the original who could be joining the cast of the sequel is Justin Long, who played Justin.

During October 2022, the 44-year-old actor who just got engaged to Kate Bosworth talked about the idea of another movie and assured that he would be happy to return. Vaughn pitched him an idea for the sequel, which Long classified as "cool and fun."

What will Dodgeball 2 be about?

Screen Rant reported that the story is estimated to be a continuation of what we saw in the first one, so we will see what has happened to LaFleur, who ended up winning the dodgeball tournament and using the prize money to keep his gym open.

When will Dodgeball 2 be released?

It is not yet known when it will be released, as the film has just entered the development phase at 20th Century Studios. It is estimated that it could arrive between 2024 or 2025 and then make its big debut on a streaming platform.