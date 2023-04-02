“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" has made its way to the top of the domestic box office. With a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez and more, the film also had time to surprise audience with a cool cameo.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” co-directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, has made its way to the top of the domestic box office with a gross of almost $40 million during its opening weekend.

The movie has been praised by critics, with a 90% of score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics consensus describing it as “infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core.” Of course, part of its charm is also due to the actors’ and their performance.

With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, the cast is filled with recognizable stars. However, there was a surprising cameo: Bradley Cooper. Here, check out why and which character the actor plays in the movie.

Everything you need to know about Bradley Cooper’s cameo in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Spoilers ahead!

Throughout the movie, Edgin (Pine) talks with the gruff warrior, Holga (Rodriguez), about Holga’s ex, Mariamin, for whom she still has feelings… When she decides to stop by the village where he lives, the audience learns that he is played by none other than Cooper.

However, the scene is also funny as he is a halfling, a D&D race that look like full-grown humans but stand roughly three feet tall. According to an interview with directors Dailey and Goldstein, they always wanted Cooper for the character, but it was tricky to accomplish that when they were filming during Covid-19 lockdowns.

But as Daley has worked with Cooper previously, he managed to convince him to appear. As they have already shot everything when he joined, Dailey read the Holga’s part with him. “I think because we were shrinking him down to be a halfling, three-foot tall man, it was easy enough to recreate, do the blue screens behind him,” explained Goldstein.