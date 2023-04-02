Chris Pine-led “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie has taken the beloved table-top game to a whole new level. Here, ceck out if the film has a post-credit scene.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has taken the beloved table-top game to a whole new level with a witty and fun movie crafted by Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant as part of a great ensemble cast, the film has become the number one at the domestic box office with almost $40 million during its opening weekend.

However, it’s expected the film will keep on the right track, and even there’s been talks about a potential sequel. As we know, many of the films that pretend to become franchises leave easter eggs in a post-credit scene. Does ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ have one?

Is there a post-credits scene in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Yes, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does include a post-credits scene, well, actually a mid-credits scene. However, it’s not exactly a set-up for a sequel but another comedic bit. If you don’t want the spoilers, don’t keep reading!

The scene is a continuation of one of the earlier scenes of the movie, in which Edgin, Holga, Simon and Doric resurrect Holga’s ancestors in a bid to obtain information about their mission. However, one of the ancestors is left behind by the characters and doesn’t have a chance to return to his rest in death.

During the post-credit bit, this character breaks the fourth wall and asks the audience to ask him a question so that he could go back to being dead. So, that’s it! However, the world of D&D could return in a series for Paramount+.