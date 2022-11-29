Netflix’s Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega and created by Tim Burton, has been a total success for the platform. However, many fans wonder about whether Wednesday has powers in the series, and what they are. Check out the answer.

Does Wednesday have powers in the Netflix's series? What you need to know

Netflix’s Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega and created by Tim Burton, has been a total success for the platform. The series, inspired by the Addams Family’s characters, is now the most-viewed English-language series of the service with 341.2 million hours, tying the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Besides Ortega, the series also stars Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White and Emma Myers as Wednesday’s schoolmates in the series. Catherine Zeta Jones, Christina Ricci and Luis Guzmán also appear in the show, which has received positive reviews.

However, many fans wonder about whether Wednesday has powers in the series, and what they are. As Tim Burton’s series re-imagines the characters, there are new elements here. Check out what we know about Wednesday’s supernatural abilities.

What are Wednesday’s powers in the Netflix’s show?

This isn’t the first time The Addams Family have been linked to the supernatural. However, in other iterations of Wednesday, the teen has never had supernatural powers. In the Netflix’s series, on the other hand, she has psychic abilities.

However, at first, she doesn’t have control over them. She has visions and glimpses of the past and future. She describes the visions as “electroshock therapy without the satisfying afterburn”. In the series, her powers come from her mother Morticia, who also has them.

This change makes sense within the plot of the show as Wednesday goes to Nevermore, an academy for “outcasts, freaks and monsters.” As co.showrunner Alfred Gough explained to Empire, they wanted to “put her in a setting that still feels like you're in the world of the Addams Family, but completely different."