Doja Cat has been named one of TIME’s Most Influential People in 2023 as part of the “pioneers,” alongside personalities such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Bella Hadid, Mr. Beast and more. And the singer and rapper took the opportunity to talk more about her upcoming album.

The 27-year-old artist is one of the 50 most streamed artists on Spotify, and she has two platinum-selling albums apart from winning a Grammy. However, she recently tweeted that she will switch genres, leaving pop behind and concentrating on rap.

“No more pop. Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it,” she wrote. She has also teased a new announcement on her Instagram account, after deleting all the previous photos. While there’s no date for the release, Doja Cat shared new details about her upcoming body of work.

What did Doja Cat say about her upcoming album?

Doja Cat clarified that the title of Hellmouth, which she teased on Twitter also, could end up not being the actual title for the next record. “I like the idea of Hellmouth because it sounds good. And it’s provocative,” she told TIME.

She also says that the album could possibly be another genre than rap. “I might just mess with everybody and completely turn the tables on them,” she said. So, this means that fans are basically still in the dark of what to expect.

Doja Cat also talked about her relationship with social media, which has gotten herself in trouble a few times: “I am very impulsive. And I see it as a form of entertainment for the people that are reading it and watching it. And I’m also entertained. Social media has been a really big part of what I do. I’m just learning to control how much I put out, and the way that I put those things out.”