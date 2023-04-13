Drake Bell, the famous Nickelodeon actor, has been reported missing by authorities and a search protocol has already been scheduled. Here, check out what is known about the star so far.

Drake Bell is not only one of the most popular stars to come out of Nickelodeon, but he managed to form a great career as a singer. Fame came after starring in the comedy series Drake & Josh, alongside actor Josh Peck. Years after leaving the scene and the acting world, he was accused of several scandals and legal problems.

One of his last controversies took place in 2021, when he was accused of grooming a minor. He was taken to court and the young woman who sued him claimed that the actor had come on to her when she was only 12 years old, encouraging her to talk about sexual matters online. Although he managed to get off scot-free at first, when they went back to court in June of that year, he was not so lucky.

He was again charged with child endangerment and disseminating inappropriate material. Bell took the blame and was sentenced to serve 200 hours of community service, being forbidden from approaching the complainants. Once this became public, the actor said, "I responded to a fan whose age I didn't know. When I realized his age, all conversation and communication stopped".

What happened to Drake Bell?

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported the 36-year-old actor missing on Thursday morning, April 13. The announcement was made through the authorities' official and verified Facebook page, where they posted that Drake Bell may be in danger. They asked that any sightings or clues to the star's whereabouts be reported to Detective Jayson Wallace.

Fans of the artist were concerned and even doubted the veracity of the post, but soon after the department confirmed the alert in a comment on the publication, where they wrote "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace".

The first official statement in which the missing and wanted alert was issued contained an image of the Drake & Josh actor, with some information. Authorities wrote the following:

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us".

Has Drake Bell been found?

Yes! Fortunately, the actor has been found safe. It was the same police who reported him missing who assured that they have already had contact with Drake and that he is well. No clues or details of where it was located have been given at this time, but are expected to be revealed at a later date.

The statement was made in the social networks, where they wrote "UPDATE: 4/13/2023 1:26p.m. - At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe".