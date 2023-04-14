Drake Bell came out to speak and clarify what had happened with his alleged disappearance, which was reported by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Here, check out what he has said on his social networks.

Drake Bell's name was on everyone's lips on Thursday, April 13, after the Daytona Beach Police Department reported him missing and in danger. The actor's fans showed their concern on social media and he quickly became a trend, even though many doubted the veracity of the publication made by the authorities.

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered", said the statement that alerted the world and the case would be handled by Detective Jayson Wallace.

However, about three hours after the actor's absence became known, authorities confirmed that they were able to talk to him and that he was safe. Now, Bell has spoken about his surprising disappearance in a post on one of his social networks, where he already has more than a thousand comments.

What did Drake Bell say about his surprise missing?

The Found a Way singer came out to explain what had happened and took it with humor. Hours after he was reported in conversation with the authorities, Drake clarified that he had simply had an oversight when he forgot his cell phone inside the car and that by not having it on him he could not see the calls he received during the night.

Here, check out what Bell wrote on his Twitter profile: