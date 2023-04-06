Drew Barrymore has become the owner of a great fortune, thanks to her many great jobs. Here, check out how much money she has made and what some of her salaries have been.

Drew Barrymore is not only one of the most popular actresses among her peers, but she is also one of the biggest money makers in her career in the entertainment industry. Although she is not currently working in the acting world, her talk show is one of the most watched on television and competes with other productions, such as The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She has been the protagonist of great works that have marked history, such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or Scream. Years later he immersed himself fully in comedy and generated a great friendship with Adam Sandler, with whom he shared the screen in 50 First Dates, Blended and The Wedding Singer.

We will soon see her showcase her talent as host of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on the night of Sunday, May 7 on the famous channel. It will also be broadcast on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Before the ceremony begins, she will have to walk the red carpet to show off her outfit chosen for the occasion.

What is Drew Barrymore's net worth?

The 48-year-old star has been ranked as one of the highest paid actresses in the industry and currently has a fortune of $125 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At one point in her career, she began appearing in smaller roles for artistic satisfaction and not for the paycheck itself, so she didn't receive much money for these projects.

However, her salaries increased as her popularity increased. Her highest paycheck came in 2007, when she received $15 million for one of his biggest budget productions. Currently, much of her earnings come from her talk show and sponsorships.

Here, check out some of her paychecks in the popular movies she's been in: