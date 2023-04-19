Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen's next film that will bring together a great cast, full of A-list celebrities. One of them is Pedro Pascal, who will be playing an important role in the story. Here, check out all about the movie.

Ethan Coen (Unbroken) is set to make his debut as a solo director with Drive-Away Dolls and not only does it promise to be one of the best films of his career, but he has managed to assemble several great actors, who make up the current roster of big celebrities. The production will be a comedy and will be developed by Focus Features and Working Title.

Despite having a great filmography and many years in the industry, this will be the first time that the director will carry out a film project without his brother, Joel Coen. The upcoming story will have touches of comedy, action and thriller. So it's time to see the biggest stars bring out their talents.

Pedro Pascal has been the latest to join the cast. The star of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian has been having a great year, as he established himself as one of the most desired actors of the moment. One of his upcoming releases is Strange Way of Life, an LGBTQ western that he will star in alongside Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone).

Who are the cast of Drive-Away Dolls?

The list of stars that make up the main cast is extensive and of a high caliber. Those confirmed to star have been Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon, along with Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

It is not yet known what their respective roles will be, but it is likely that this will be revealed when it is completed and there are no more new additions. Miley Cyrus is rumored to be returning to the screen, thanks to Drive-Away Dolls, having a rather significant role.

What is Drive-Away Dolls about?

Deadline was the first to confirm the synopsis for the story, which was written by the director and Tricia Cooke. The film will follow Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit who regrets yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and his demure friend Marian, who desperately needs to unwind.

"In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way", the outlet confirmed.

When will Drive-Away Dolls be released?

Drive-Away Dolls is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on September 22, 2023, so we're only a few months away from seeing Pascal and Damon together on the big screen. Focus Features will distribute it in the U.S., while Universal Pictures distributes it internationally.