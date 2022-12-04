Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez are two of the biggest pop stars in the world, and they have teased that they would love to make a song together. Here, check out the full story.

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez were part of Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, which celebrates the artists, producers, managers and labels who created the biggest songs of the past year. And both singers praised each other and their work.

Gomez is coming from the recent release of her documentary “My Mind and Me,” for which she also wrote a song with the same title. The actress, who also is filming the third season of the comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” was recognize for that song as Film Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lipa was recognized as the Hitmaker of the Year alongside Elton John, especially for their collaboration “Cold Heart,” which was #1 in the UK and Bulgaria. Here, check out what they said about each other.

Dua Lipa says she ‘absolutely’ would make a collab with Selena Gomez

When asked by Variety if she would make a collaboration with Gomez, Dua sounded enthusiastic. “I love Selena. Absolutely! If something came up, yeah, sure,” she said. The British singer has already collaborated with other artists such as Miley Cyrus and Blackpink.

Meanwhile, Gomez also shared her thoughts on making music with Dua Lipa, after the reporter told her the ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ singer would like that. “Oh, my God, where is she? I would love that too!,” she expressed.

“I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kinda came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way. I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful,” Gomez added.

Inside the gala, which celebrates the “hitmakers” of the year, Gomez and Lipa were caught talking. So, fans of the singers have their hopes high for something between the two. Both singers have shared they have plans of releasing music next year.