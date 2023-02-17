Dune: Part Two is one of this year's most anticipated releases and several major stars of the latest generation of actors are in attendance. Here, check out when it will be released on the big screen.

The long-awaited sequel to Dune now has a release date and fans have had to wait a long time to find out how the story starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will continue. Since the release of the first installment, the film has established itself as one of the best in the repertoire of actors and director Denis Villeneuve.

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were among the stars added to the cast of the sequel, along with Dave Bautista, who played Glossu Rabban Harkonnen. The Don't Worry Darling actress confessed in an interview with Vanity Fair what it was like working with her co-stars and the experience of filming on such a set.

"They're stars in their own way, not in the cliché way the word is used. They're just... they're brilliant people. Now I'm lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment (...) is a wonderful feeling", she said.

When and where will Dune: Part Two be released?

The sequel to the adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel will hit the big screen on November 3 of this year. After at least 45 days in theaters, it is estimated that it will make its grand debut on the streaming platform that has the first installment of Dune available: HBO Max.

Dave Bautista spoke in an interview about what the first movie was like and what we can expect from its sequel. There he said "This is so amped up from the first movie. The first movie was just an introduction to what this movie is. There's so much going on, it's so much more ruthless, political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurdist humor, but there are those moments. So it's much more amped up than the first movie."