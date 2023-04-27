The sequel to Dune is already in development and it's time for the story that has captivated the world to get a sequel. Here, check out how much the cast members have been paid for the film.

Dune has not only had a commercially successful adaptation, but the novels on which it is based are one of the best-selling titles. Now, with the sequel on the way, many great actors have joined the cast. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet will return to star in the story.

There will be many new additions, such as Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The first images of the stars in their roles have already been revealed by Vanity Fair and some details can be seen, such as the fact that the Oscar-nominated actor's character is bald.

The Midsommar actress will play Princess Irulan Corrino in Part Two of Denis Villeneuve's film. After a long time in theaters, the movie will come to HBO's streaming platform Max, who will soon be Max. The first installment is also available there.

How much money did the actors get paid for the Dune movies?

Dune has not only been one of the most popular movies of 2021, but it also managed to gross a large sum of money worldwide. In total, it earned $402 million at the box office. Showbiz Galore was the one who reported what salary each of the cast members received and here you can check them out: