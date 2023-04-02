“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, has become an unexpected blockbuster in its opening week. Check out how much was the film's cost.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves': How much is the film's budget?

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” starring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, has become an unexpected blockbuster in its opening week, reigning at the box office in North America with $38.5 million, beating “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

However, the fantasy movie, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, not only has enchanted audiences, but critics as well and it currently holds a 91% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the popular table-top game, the movie also stars Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis. And now with the incredible success that is having, many people wonder how much was its budget.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ budget and box-office

According to Deadline, the movie’s budget is $150 million, so it’s very likely that the film will exceed expectations of earnings for Paramount Pictures. However, that number doesn’t include the marketing campaign, per Variety.

Internationally, “Dungeons & Dragons” earned $33 million from 58 markets for a global tally of $71.5 million. Actually, the outlet also reports that the movie’s box office projections could even mean that the film could become a new franchise.

And, the film is already getting a new series for Paramount+, which is already in development. Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to serve as creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series.