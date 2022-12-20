Dwayne Johnson worked hard to bring Black Adam to life. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran are trying to rebuild the DC Universe. The Rock confirmed whether the anti-hero will be part or not of the future of the DCEU.

The DC Universe is changing. Under James Gunn, as creative director, and Peter Safran, the studio is trying to go in a different direction, with new versions of characters such as Superman. And now it’s the turn to know the future of Black Adam.

Black Adam didn’t fulfill the expectations. The film grossed $391 million worldwide against a production budget of $195–260 million. So, it wasn’t enough, reportedly, to cover up for the total cost after marketing and distribution costs.

While Dwayne Johnson always talked about wanting a sequel, especially with Henry Cavill’s Superman, the plans have changed. Here, check out what “The Rock” said about the future of the anti-hero.

Black Adam won’t get a sequel, but it’s not entirely ruled out

In a statement on Tuesday Dec. 20, Johnson wrote: “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, dc and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

He said that he and Gunn “have always roots for each other to succeed” and “it’s no different now.” He ended the statement thanking fans of the superhero genre and Black Adam, saying that he “always” listens to them.

Johnson also said that the decisions made represent Gunn’s and DC leadership’s “vision” through “their creative lens.” In a similar way, Gunn had explained in a series of tweets that he would always make choices “with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind," after receiving backlash from letting Henry Cavill’s Superman go.