Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest actors on the planet. The star has starred in several box office hits such as ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ the Fast & Furious franchise, ‘Moana’ and many more.

Apart from his highly-successful film career, the ‘Rock’ has also several business endeavors which include being co-owner of the XFL (an American pro football league), having his own production company Seven Bucks Productions, and even writing a best-selling autobiography.

Johnson’s most recent work was the critically panned ‘Black Adam.’ Despite poor reviews, the audience loved the film. But, while the actor’s fame is unparalleled, many people are still curious about his family. Check out what you need to know.

Who is Dwayne Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian?

Johnson married Lauren Hashian, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, in 2019 after having dated since 2007. The couple lives in Los Angeles, and they also have a farm in Virginia, and a home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Hashian was born September 8, 1984, and grew up in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. She is a singer and songwriter. Previously, Johnson was married to Dany Garcia, a businesswoman, IFBB professional bodybuilder, and producer.

Who are Dwayne Johnson’s daughters?

Johnson shares a daughter with Garcia, Simone. She was born on August 14, 2001. However, he also has two daughters with Hashian: Jasmine, who was born in December 2015 and Tiana, who was born on April 23, 2018.