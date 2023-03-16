Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are set to star in one of the dramas of the year, which will be produced by a major studio. Here, check out all about Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney will join Julianne Moore to bring one of the most promising plays, titled Echo Valley. The drama will be directed by Michael Pearce, from a script by Michael A. Pruss and Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown), whose story will take us to southern Pennsylvania.

The Euphoria star is set to play Claire, a rebellious young woman with a devoted mother, played by the Oscar-winning actress for Still Alice. It's the first time we'll see the duo share the screen and many say it's a great combination.

Apple Original Films is producing the new work. During 2021, the studio became the first streamer to produce an Academy Award-winning Best Picture, thanks to CODA. Its streak continues and now Causeway has been nominated, but failed to take home the award.

What will Echo Valley be about?

The film will be set in the life of Kate, who is dealing with a personal tragedy while training horses in Echo Valley, a beautiful place isolated from the world. But everything suddenly changes when her daughter, Claire, comes home frightened and covered in someone else's blood.

When will Echo Valley be released?

Echo Valley does not yet have a scheduled release date, as it is believed that filming has not yet begun. This is due to the fact that Sweeney is currently in Australia, filming her next movie with Glen Powell, entitled Anyone But You.

Shooting is expected to begin this summer, so we could be looking at Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss' new production in late 2024 or early 2025.

What platform will Echo Valley be available on?

The next hit of the stars will come to the Apple TV+ streaming platform, whose catalog includes titles such as Servant with Rupert Grint, The Mornign Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Severance with Adam Scott, WeCrashed with Jared Leto and Anne Anne Hathaway, among other great productions.