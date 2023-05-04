Ed Sheeran was found not guilty of the copyrighth infringement lawsuit in which he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On. However, many people wonder how much money the British singer has.

Ed Sheeran has been in the middle of a mediatic storm as he faced a trial due to copyright infringement. However, the singer finally won the case, in which he was accused of having ripped off Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

“I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I am not having to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time I’m unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all,” he told reporters outside court after the verdict was delivered.

Previously while testifying, Sheeran said that he would quit music if he lost the case. Thankfully for his fans, he won’t stop anytime soon and he is releasing his fifth studio album, Subtract. Here, check out how much his net worth is.

Ed Sheeran’s net worth in 2023: How much has the singer made?

Sheeran is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time. To date, he has sold more than 150 million records thanks to his albums + (Plus), X, = and Divide. Some of his biggest hits include “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Don’t,” and more.

However, the majority of his earnings come from touring. During his “Divide” tour, which runs between March 2017 and August 2019, he grossed $780 million, which was the highest-grossing tour of all time before Elton John’s Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2018 grossed more than $817 million.

So, how much is Ed Sheeran’s worth? Per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a $200 million worth. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, the pop star will be dropping $36,000 a month for fancy digs in Brooklyn’s Pierhouse.