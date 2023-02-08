Leonardo DiCaprio has a new girlfriend, who seems to be much younger than him. Eden Polani is the one who has caught the actor this time and here, check out everything you need to know about her.

Leonardo DiCaprio's love life is always trending and all because of how quickly he changes partners. This time it's Eden Polani who has won his heart. The fact that the model is only 19 years old has brought back the theory that the actor doesn't date women over 25, something that his track record has rectified again.

Now, the couple has been spotted for the first time together during their time at Ebony Riley's EP release party in Los Angeles. Rumors began circulating after several photos of them at the event were revealed. Although they haven't been overly romantic, they were glued together all night long.

Neither of the two have made any comment to confirm or deny the theories that have emerged but the model has had to close her Instagram account (@edenpolanii), due to the amount of attention and comments that have rained on her profile. Here, check out who the 48-year-old actor's new girlfriend is....

Who is Eden Polani?

The actor's new girlfriend is only 19 years old, is a professional model and lives in Los Angeles. Despite being very young, she already has several important titles in her profession. She is an influencer and before she closed her Instagram account, she had 200,000 followers.

The model was born in Paris, her mother is French and her father Israeli. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polani was still attending high school, so her classes were interrupted. Now a graduate, she is part of the ITM modeling agency.