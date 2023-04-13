Bad Bunny was chosen to be one of Marvel's new villains and another of Spider-Man's nemesis in the movie El Muerto. Here, check if the singer will continue in the role or if Pedro Pascal will take his place.

El Muerto is one of the upcoming Marvel Studios movies that has all the fans excited. However, the Spider-Man spin-off has been on hold for quite some time. It was expected to hit the big screen during January next year, but there has been no news on the shooting and Bad Bunny, who was to star in it, has not spoken about the project.

At the time it was touted as the company's first Latino film, both in front of and behind the scenes, as several members of the production team have Latino roots. There has been no announcement of cancellation or delay, but many are wondering if they will actually see Peter Parker's villain in action.

Although not many details have been revealed, it is rumored that Mexican director Jonas Cuarón will direct the film. In addition, it is believed that it will join the catalog after the long-awaited release of Madame Web, the film starring Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story).

Could Bad Bunny be replaced for Pedro Pascal?

Apparently the singer will continue to star in El Muerto and will not be replaced by The Last of Us actor. Some time ago, Bad Bunny talked to TIME magazine and confessed some details about the project. He revealed that filming hasn't started yet and also joked about another star taking his place, saying "Maybe they'll swap me for Pedro Pascal".

So far it has only been rumors and he himself confessed that he is still attached to the Marvel project. It is estimated that the villain's movie will hit the big screen on January 12, 2024, so there are only a few months left until its big premiere.