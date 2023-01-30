With the comeback of Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, the eighth season of 'El Señor de los Cielos' is better than ever. Here, check out where you can watch the show online for free in the US.

The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ (‘Lord of the Skies’ in English) has begun, and viewers watched the return of Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, who was brought to life. However, after the explosive premiere, the series has moved on with different storylines and more complications.

[Watch El Señor de los Cielos free on fuboTV]

The series is based on the real life of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the former leader of the Juarez Cartel. Created by Luis Zelkowicz, it also stars Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo and Alejandro López. This season was filmed in Mexico and the Caribbean.

While many fans used to stream the series on Netflix, the eighth season of “El Señor de los Cielos” is available to stream on several platforms. Here, check out when and how to watch this series online.

How to stream El Señor de los Cielos free in the US

The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ is available to stream on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. All the episodes premiere at 9 PM (ET) from Mondays through Fridays, and they are all available to watch on demand.

On the other hand, the episodes also air on Telemundo (9 PM ET, Mondays-Fridays), and premiere on PeacockTV the following days. The return of Aurelio has brought several consequences to the rest of the characters, especially his daughter Rutila Casillas played by Carmen Aub.

The actress told the Los Angeles Times that she thinks the “relationship between Rutila and Aurelio is very real,” adding that “there are things that bother her from Aurelio, but at the end of the day they’re father and daughter.”