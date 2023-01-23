The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos' started with an explosive premiere, and fans can't wait to know what will happen next with the Casillas cuartel. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream the second episode.

The eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ (‘Lord of the Skies’ in English) started with an explosive premiere, in which fans finally watched what happened to Aurelio Casillas, played by Rafael Amaya, and how he was brought back to life.

It was actually revealed that he was never dead, but instead it was all a plot from the DEA, in which they gave him an experimental drug which takes away his vital signs for a few minutes, and then they tried to force him to give all the information they wanted.

However, Aurelio proved that he wasn’t going to give up easily and the episode ended in a cliffhanger. Will he manage to escape prison? If you want to know how this thrilling show will continue, check out when and how to watch it or stream it.

When is Episode 2 of Season 8 of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ airing? How to watch

The second episode of the eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ in the US will air on Tuesday, January 24 on Telemundo at 9 PM (ET). You can also stream it via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.

The series is based on the real life of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the former leader of the Juarez Cartel, and it was created by Luis Zelkowicz. Apart from Amaya, the series stars Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo and Alejandro López.

This season was filmed in Mexico and the Caribbean. Episodes are directed by Juan Carlos Valdivia, Conrado Martínez, Mauricio Meneses and Bernardo Mota. Here, check out the preview for the second episode: