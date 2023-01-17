The American telenovela ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, in English ‘Lord of the Skies,’ will return tonight for its eighth season. Fans want to know what happened with the main character Aurelio after he comes back from "death." Check out how to watch the premiere.

The American telenovela ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, in English ‘Lord of the Skies,’ will return tonight for its eighth season. The show, created by Luis Zelkowicz, is based on the life of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the former leader of the Juarez Cartel.

In Season 7, we saw how Amado Leal (Matías Novoa) turns himself in to the Secretary of Security of Mexico to avoid being captured by the American Justice, but the DEA and CIA won’t leave him in peace.

Meanwhile, the Casillas cartel tries to rescue him and a risky procedure is attempted to revive Aurelio (Rafael Amaya). And with the tagline “legends never die,” Amaya will be back and more determined than ever to recover all he has lost.

El Señor de los Cielos Season 8: When and how to watch the first episode

If you want to watch the premiere of Season 8 in the US, you can watch it on Telemundo at 9 PM (ET). You can also stream it via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The first episode will be a two-hour special.

Part of the cast of the Emmy Award-winning franchise that will be returning and reprising their roles are Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas, Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas, Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada and Alejandro López as Super Javi, with the special appearances by Lisa Owen, Robinson Diaz and Salvador Pineda.

The eighth season of El Señor de los Cielos is set in Mexico and the Caribbean. It is directed by Juan Carlos Valdivia, Conrado Martínez, Mauricio Meneses and Bernardo Mota. Here, check out the trailer for the series: