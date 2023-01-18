The first episode of Season 8 of 'El Señor de los Cielos' aired on Tuesday (Jan. 17th) and fans finally have all the answers regarding Aurelio's death. Here, check out what happened and when and how to watch the second episode.

The Emmy-winning series ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ came back on Tuesday with its first episode of Season 8. Many fans had questions about the fate of Aurelio, as the teasers indicated that he was going to be alive after all.

The show, created by Luis Zelkowicz, is based on the life of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the former leader of the Juarez Cartel. It stars Rafael Amaya as the main character, with other actors such as Carmen Aub, Iván Arana, Isabella Castillo and Alejandro López.

In Season 7, fans watched how Amado Leal, played by Matías Novoa, turned himself in to the Secretary of Security of Mexico to avoid being captured by American authorities, while the Casillas cartel was trying to revive Aurelio. So, what happened during the premiere?

El Señor de los Cielos Season 8: How did Aurelio come back to life?

During the first episode, it is revealed that 'Aurelio Casillas' wasn’t really dead, but it was all a plan from the DEA to make him pass as dead after injecting him with an experimental drug that takes away his vital signs for a few minutes.

When he woke up, DEA agents tried to torture him to make him say everything he knew about the Cartel and drug trafficking. However, he was able to fight back and he seemed to have found a way to escape. However, all questions will be answered in the next episode.

El Señor de los Cielos Season 8: When and how to watch the second episode

The second episode of the eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ in the US will air on Telemundo at 9 PM (ET). You can also stream it via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States.